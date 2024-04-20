RSK Smart Bitcoin Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $64,733.99 or 0.99534755 BTC on exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $180.84 million and approximately $188,313.68 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,041.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $511.26 or 0.00786118 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.76 or 0.00130320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008864 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00042884 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.40 or 0.00189739 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00049621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.51 or 0.00108418 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

