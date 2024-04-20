Sapphire (SAPP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,264.23

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 38.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $8.79 million and approximately $5,264.23 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.85 or 0.04860600 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00058926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00023728 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009532 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00013354 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,721,896,402 coins and its circulating supply is 1,701,320,579 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.