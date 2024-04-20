Scholarship Coin Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a total market cap of $8,993.40 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Scholarship Coin

Scholarship Coin launched on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00065025 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

