Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,553,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,316 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cwm LLC owned about 0.60% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $128,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,742 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,700.9% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after acquiring an additional 580,845 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,332.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 483,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,111,000 after acquiring an additional 472,584 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.04. 2,159,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,218. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.57 and a 1 year high of $93.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.18 and a 200 day moving average of $83.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

