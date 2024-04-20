Signaturefd LLC Buys 38,842 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,842 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.53.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.97. 56,273,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,086,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $291.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

