Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,855 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,595,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after buying an additional 96,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,878,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,464,444,000 after buying an additional 759,378 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 9.1 %

Netflix stock traded down $55.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $555.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,449,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,287. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.62 and a 52-week high of $639.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $605.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $240.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.58.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

