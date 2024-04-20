Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,780 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.72.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.99. 3,017,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,395. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $196.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

