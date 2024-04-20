SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $129.22 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 35.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $985.57 million and $129.22 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050194 with 1,282,094,972.153369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.88535778 USD and is up 7.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $120,037,424.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

