SOMESING Price Tops $0.0008 (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last week, SOMESING has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SOMESING token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SOMESING has a market cap of $2.58 million and $5.21 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,142,310,963 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

Buying and Selling SOMESING

