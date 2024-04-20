Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07), reports. The firm had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.38 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.69%.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFST traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.00. 15,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.72. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $77,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,896.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,513 shares of company stock valued at $109,477 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern First Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFST. StockNews.com lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.