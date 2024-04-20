SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,872 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.61% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $55,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 296.8% in the third quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 18,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 19,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,423,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,201. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.07.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

