SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 3.7% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $9,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,501,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,638 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,616,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,644,000 after buying an additional 1,303,499 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,505,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,450,000 after buying an additional 694,340 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,665,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,846,000 after buying an additional 2,044,508 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,587,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,107,000 after acquiring an additional 322,362 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW remained flat at $34.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,774,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.29. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.