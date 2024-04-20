Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Steem has a market cap of $133.99 million and $18.94 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,041.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $511.26 or 0.00786118 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.76 or 0.00130320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008864 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00042884 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.40 or 0.00189739 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00049621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.51 or 0.00108418 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 460,236,423 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

