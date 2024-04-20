Steem (STEEM) Trading Up 24.8% This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000450 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $134.13 million and $17.97 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,791.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.72 or 0.00794155 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.35 or 0.00131680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008876 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00043275 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.77 or 0.00183252 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00048824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00110399 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 460,216,580 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.