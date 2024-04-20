Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $8.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $414.65. 75,230,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,307,272. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.88. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

