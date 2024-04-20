Stratis Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.46 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $309,631.40 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stratis has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,148.02 or 0.04842603 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00058441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00024930 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00009644 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012056 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00013279 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

