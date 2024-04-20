Substratum (SUB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.03

Substratum (SUB) traded up 72.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.03 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011684 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001523 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,739.77 or 1.00018201 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010896 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00103026 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0001146 USD and is down -7.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars.

