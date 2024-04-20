Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 926 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $23,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 92.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQIX stock traded up $8.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $748.00. The company had a trading volume of 611,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,252. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $672.88 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $833.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $801.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total value of $607,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total value of $607,140.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,585 shares of company stock worth $3,818,268 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $862.50.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

