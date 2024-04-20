Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $48.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 988,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,390 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $48,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $48.59. 1,967,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,345,585. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

