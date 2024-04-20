Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 178,194 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $19,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 47,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,878,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,242,113. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

