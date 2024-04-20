Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Makes New Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 452,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,034,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.20% of United States Steel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in United States Steel by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in United States Steel by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in United States Steel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in United States Steel by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

X has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Shares of NYSE:X traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.59. 3,415,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.17.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

