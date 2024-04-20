Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 24,429 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,429 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Ares Management worth $23,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $601,436.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $184,263,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 143,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total value of $18,880,759.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $601,436.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,263,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,494,440 shares of company stock worth $199,049,946 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $129.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,368. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.73.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 155.65%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

