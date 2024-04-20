Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,023 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,672 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,227,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,806,908. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

