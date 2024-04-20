Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,079 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $77,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 24.0% during the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 9.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $2.43 on Friday, reaching $160.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,734,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,934,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.86. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.38.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

