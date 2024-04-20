Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 2,667 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $86,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $404.00. 2,805,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,265. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $396.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.20. The stock has a market cap of $131.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $419.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,144.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,907 shares of company stock worth $13,950,851. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.