Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,555 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,815 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $47,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.7% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 728,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $182,352,000 after buying an additional 25,943 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 776,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $193,935,000 after buying an additional 81,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $189.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.05. The stock had a trading volume of 87,074,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,857,384. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $468.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.22 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.