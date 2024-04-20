Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 28.2% Higher This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $636.87 million and $39.19 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0977 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00058708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00024397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00009730 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00013273 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,520,912,426 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

