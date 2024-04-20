Theta Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $48.37 Million (THETA)

Theta Network (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, Theta Network has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One Theta Network coin can now be bought for $2.29 or 0.00003527 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Network has a market cap of $2.29 billion and approximately $48.37 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Network Coin Profile

Theta Network was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network is a next-generation blockchain infrastructure for media and entertainment industries. It has a dual token system consisting of THETA and TFUEL. THETA is the governance token used for staking and protocol governance, while TFUEL is the operational token used for on-chain operations. The supply of THETA is fixed at 1 billion, while TFUEL’s supply increases annually at a fixed percentage. Theta 3.0 introduced new crypto-economics for TFUEL, including the concept of staking and burning to maximize its utility. Theta Network’s infrastructure enables existing media platforms to reduce costs and generate incremental revenues.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

