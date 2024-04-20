Threshold 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $75.72 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $366.82 million and approximately $75.72 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Threshold has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0367 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009523 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011741 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,885.38 or 0.99991213 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010920 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009190 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00102767 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,647,764,144.420092 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03503817 USD and is up 7.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $44,026,005.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

