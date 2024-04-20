Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 202 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,739 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,797 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,004,000 after purchasing an additional 780,036 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,936,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.38. 9,121,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,042,078. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.55. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.42.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.