Uniswap Market Capitalization Tops $4.72 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.72 billion and $124.82 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $7.88 or 0.00012143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00131140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008886 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000151 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001487 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.56613982 USD and is up 5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1000 active market(s) with $170,869,959.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

