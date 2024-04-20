USDB (USDB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $35.48 Million

USDB (USDB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One USDB token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDB has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. USDB has a total market capitalization of $189.49 million and approximately $35.48 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

USDB Token Profile

USDB’s total supply is 189,327,203 tokens. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 189,327,202.6833156. The last known price of USDB is 1.00146802 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $41,383,195.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

