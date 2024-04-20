Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.1% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.14. The stock had a trading volume of 724,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,030. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $183.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

