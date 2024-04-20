Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Strata Wealth Advisors LLC

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 17.5% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $44,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $7.44 on Friday, reaching $322.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,861. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $242.98 and a 12-month high of $348.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.08. The stock has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

