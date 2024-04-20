Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Boosted by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $76.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,260. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average of $76.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2479 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.