Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,005,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,104,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 165.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,316,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,256,000 after buying an additional 821,174 shares during the period.

VTIP stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $47.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,201. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.53. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

