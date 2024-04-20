Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Raised by Standpoint Asset Management LLC

Standpoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 16.0% of Standpoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Standpoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $455.10. 9,787,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,531,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $469.71 and its 200-day moving average is $437.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

