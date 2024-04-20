Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) is Wind River Trust Co’s Largest Position

Wind River Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,688 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 32.6% of Wind River Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wind River Trust Co owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $82,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,430,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter.

VT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.94. 2,264,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.84. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $110.74. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

