Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0065 on Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $65.40 million and approximately $8.92 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002296 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

