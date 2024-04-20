Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 394,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,807 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Veris Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veris Residential by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 303,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Veris Residential by 53.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Veris Residential Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE VRE traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 595,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,327. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Veris Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.07%.

Veris Residential Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

