Vicus Capital Acquires 237 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.55. 89,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,532. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $118.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.56. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

