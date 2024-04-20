Vicus Capital Acquires 77,846 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 120.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vicus Capital owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,165.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGLT traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $56.01. 2,009,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,109. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.80. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $66.13.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1998 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

