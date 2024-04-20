Vicus Capital Boosts Stock Position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned approximately 1.02% of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,144,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,110,000 after acquiring an additional 219,739 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 861,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,239,000 after acquiring an additional 171,087 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,853,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 352,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 45,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 755.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 302,895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MMIT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 83,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,565. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0785 dividend. This is a positive change from IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

