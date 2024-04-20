Vicus Capital Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vicus Capital decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.37. 758,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,831. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.