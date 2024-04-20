Vicus Capital Cuts Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Vicus Capital trimmed its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 114,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,828 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 685,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,841. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $43.19.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.