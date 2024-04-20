Vicus Capital Cuts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vicus Capital lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VYM traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,445. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.74. The company has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

