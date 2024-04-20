Vicus Capital Has $13.39 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vicus Capital lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,014 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 1.3% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,005,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $90.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $2,502,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,343 shares in the company, valued at $25,330,892.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $2,502,634.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,330,892.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

