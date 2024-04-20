Vicus Capital Has $3.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Vicus Capital raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $153,611,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $132,449,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.99. 459,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

