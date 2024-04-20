Vicus Capital Has $4.50 Million Stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 385.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,304 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned approximately 2.60% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

CGMS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 107,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,905. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

