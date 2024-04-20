Vicus Capital Has $79.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vicus Capital lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,133,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,345 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 8.0% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $79,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. MontVue Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,422,539 shares. The stock has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.04. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

